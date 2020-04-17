Loan program to help low-income homeowners in Decatur with repairs
Loan program to help low-income homeowners in Decatur with repairs

DECATUR — Decatur's low-income homeowners could soon be eligible for up to $45,000 in forgivable loans for necessary home repairs that remove documented safety hazards.

The city will receive $470,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors to establish a local repair program to help low- and very low-income homeowners, the Pritzker administration announced Thursday.

Repairs could include roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding and other code or safety issues.

A second option will be available allowing homeowners to address only the roof of their home if no other health or safety issues are present. The Roof Only Option (SFR-R) offers up to $16,500 to help prevent further roof damage and deterioration so that the property is insurable.

More information will be available once the program is established.

