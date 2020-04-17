Loan program to help low-income homeowners in Decatur with repairs

×
DECATUR — Decatur's low-income homeowners could soon be eligible for up to $45,000 in forgivable loans for necessary home repairs that remove documented safety hazards.
The city will receive $470,000 from the
Illinois Housing Development Authority Board of Directors to establish a local repair program to help low- and very low-income homeowners, the Pritzker administration announced Thursday.
Repairs could include roofing, flooring, electrical, plumbing, siding and other code or safety issues.
A second option will be available allowing homeowners to address only the roof of their home if no other health or safety issues are present. The Roof Only Option (SFR-R) offers up to $16,500 to help prevent further roof damage and deterioration so that the property is insurable.
More information will be available once the program is established.
22 Photos of Staley buildings under construction
Staley additions 1931
2-1-1931 H&R file photo
Staley buildings undated
undated H&R file photo The former Pratt Cereal Oil. Co later sold to Wellington from the east end.
Staley co-generation
5-28-1987 H&R file photo
Staley co-generation
5-12-1987 H&R file photo Scaffolding tops off the stack of A.E. Staley Mfg. Co's new co-generation plant as work on the project continues. The coal-fired plant, intended to produce nearly all the electricity the Decatur Staley complex needs, is to be completed in fall 1988. This photo was shot looking west on U.S. 36, just before it turns into Eldorado Street.
Staley construction 1913
4-27-1913 H&R file photo Stove Works
Staley construction 1936
10-21-1936 H&R file photo Two of four building now being erected as part of the A.E. Staley company's current $2 million improvement program are the soybean expeller plant and the soybean packing and warehouse building.
Staley construction 1912
before September 1912 H&R file photo Construction work at the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. plant in 1912
Staley construction 1913
7-27-1913 H&R file photo staley starch works under construction
Staley packing plant 1930
8-4-1930 H&R file photo starch packing plant under construction
Staley construction 1974
7-12-1974 H&R file photo
Staley construction
undated no file info
File photo Geo. Baker
Grain elevator construction 1952
3-25-1952 H&R file photo Workmen resume major construction on the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. three million dollar grain elevator which was started last year.
Staley elevator construction
8-8-1951 H&R file photo Walls of the first 30-bin unit of grain elevators at the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. rise in the air as concrete pouring enters its second day on the job. The 30 bins are part of 114 to be built by the company to double grain storage capacity to a total of 5 million bushels. The pouring job on the 135-foot-high bins will take about 10 days, with 200 workmen working three shifts.
Staley entrance 1933
9-17-1933 H&R file photo Route 10 blvd entrance
'Hod' Lewis
Staley 10 million dollar building 1947
8-1-1947 Evidence of the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co 10-million-dollar building and improvement program becomes more apparent daily. Motorists driving across the Twenty-second street viaduct can readily see the progress being made to the east of the viaduct where most of the building program centers. An aerial view of the plant site east of the viaduct locates the following building sites: 1. New feed pack house.2. Mechanical shops and service building. 3 Point where present garage will be moved. 4. One-story first aid and safety building. 5. Monosodium glutamate plant. 6. Pilot plant. 7. Present table house to be demolished. 8. Wet starch division. 9. Temporary Ferguson Construction Co. buildings
Staley expansion 1963
8-30-1963 H&R file photo Principal construction sites for the Staley expansion are shown in the aerial view of the plant complex. The new crystalline dextrose plant is to be at area 1 and increased liquid dextrose production facilities at 3. The necessary increase in corn milling capacity will be provided by added facilities at 2 and a new broiler at area 4. The Staley adiminstration building is at right center
Staley expansion 1964
2-24-1964 H&R file photo Workmen from Superior Welding Co. began installing four 60-foot stainless steel tanks in the steep house at the A.E. Staley Mfg. Co.
Staley Mfg Co 1930s
12-31-193? soybeans
File Photo
Staley parking construction 1930
9-18-1930 H&R file photo
Staley historical 1913
7-7-1913 H&R file photo James Stewart Co. Staley plant
Staley workhouse 1951
9-14-1951 H&R file photo To get this dramatic shot of the new workhouse. Photographer Bob Meadows climbed to the top of an adjoining elevator. This new building will tower 231 feet above the ground when completed, approximately 15 feet higher than the Staley administration building. The Citizens building is approximately 160 feet high.
Bob Meadows
Staley Oxytrol
9-26-1960 H&R file photo Full production of 'Oxytrol,' a new A.E. Staley Mfg. Co starch product for use in the textile industryme during the year. Work on the structure began in January., will begin at this new plant someti
