Local coalition making free COVID-19 testing available in Decatur

DECATUR — A coalition of community partners is teaming up to continue to provide free COVID-19 testing at a drive-through testing center.

Beginning Sept. 1, the free testing will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday, on the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. Officials said the testing could be expanded to include afternoon hours if demand warrants.

The testing is being made possible by Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Memorial Hospital, the city of Decatur and Macon County Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently offering a second round of testing at the same site through Sunday, Aug. 30.

Crossing Healthcare will perform the testing that begins next week. No appointments are required. Tests will be performed with nasal swabs. Individuals can be tested whether or not they have symptoms. They should wear a mask when they drive up. Insurance information will be collected.

For more information, call (217) 877-9117.