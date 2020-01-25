Long Creek Township offers fingerprinting, DNA kits to families

DECATUR — Having your child's fingerprints could help in the event of an emergency.

Families lined up inside the Long Creek Township Office building Saturday morning for a free event where Macon County Sheriff's deputies collected fingerprints that can be used if a child goes missing. Deputies also handed out small DNA tests for parents to take home.

"The parents can give the fingerprints and DNA kit to officers in the unfortunate event that a child comes up missing," Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown said.

A child goes missing every 40 seconds in America, making for an estimated total of 765,000 children per year, according to the FBI.

The Long Creek event drew a crowd of about 40 children Saturday. Bryan Smith, a Macon County board member and the Long Creek Township clerk, said the community hosted the event in the '90s and decided to bring it back.

"It is important for kids to have the opportunity to see the local law enforcement involved in the community, but this event in particular is beneficial because it is about safety," Smith said. "Having this information could hopefully help a child to be located quicker."

