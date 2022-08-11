 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Long Creek Township water supply under boil order

DECATUR —  The entire Long Creek Township water supply is under a boil order until further notice, the Long Creek Water Department announced on Thursday. 

It's unclear how long the order will be in effect, Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson said in a news release.

According to an update posted to the township's website, any water used during a boil order must be boiled vigorously for at least five minutes, including any water used to make ice, brush teeth, or wash dishes. 

The safest choice, the update read, is to drink bottled water or juices.  

More information can be found on the Long Creek Township website at www.toi.org/township/macon-county-long-creek-township/

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

