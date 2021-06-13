 Skip to main content
Long-delayed Decatur drug case results in an arrest

DECATUR — A random traffic stop on Interstate 72 near Decatur led police to the discovery of nearly 8 ounces of cocaine destined to be sold on the street, according to a sworn affidavit.

The traffic stop was made back on March 17, 2019, but the arrest of the car’s 65-year-old driver didn’t take place until June 9 of this year; the affidavit did explain the reason for the long delay. The man is now free from the Macon County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000.

The affidavit, signed by Decatur Police Officer Jason Hesse, said the traffic stop was carried out by detectives from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and one of their canine officers, “Maco.”

Wounded Decatur drug dealer in gang 'war' gets 15 year prison sentence

Hesse said police had pulled the vehicle over for a traffic infraction but grew suspicious when the driver and a male passenger gave conflicting stories about where they were going and what they were doing. Maco had then alerted to the presence of drugs, and the cocaine was found in a bag in a jacket on the backseat.

“Based on detectives' prior training and experience, the amount of cocaine located is consistent with a distribution amount,” Hesse added.

The driver is then said to have confessed that he had bought the drugs. He was booked on a preliminary charge of cocaine delivery; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

