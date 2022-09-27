Lovington man dies from stab wounds, coroner says

LOVINGTON — A Lovington man has been stabbed to death in what the coroner described as a “neighborhood dispute”.

Michael A. Peck, 54, was pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day.

“Dr. Scott Denton, forensic pathologist for Macon County, states in his preliminary autopsy report that the cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds to the torso which resulted in severe internal injury,” Day said.

The coroner said the Moultrie County Sheriff and the Illinois State Police are investigating the homicide. When contacted by the Herald-Review, the sheriff’s office referred all inquiries to the State Police which did not immediately respond to a request for information.