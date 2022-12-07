Lovington man indicted on murder charges

SULLIVAN — A Lovington man has been charged with fatally stabbing a neighbor in an apparent dispute over a barking dog.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, a Moultrie County grand jury on Wednesday returned a four-count indictment for first-degree murder against Matthew E. Nation.

Nation, 52, was taken into custody by the Lovington Police Department and transported to the county jail where he is being held on $250,000 bond, requiring him to post $25,000 to be released.

The charges stem from the stabbing death of 54-year-old Michael A. Peck in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.

While the State Police news release didn't provide any additional information, details surrounding the Peck's death were shared during a recent Macon County inquest.

Giving evidence at the inquest, State Police Special Agent Chad Carlson said Peck’s wife woke up on the morning of Sept. 26 to find her husband sitting slumped at the kitchen table, his body soaked in blood. He was later pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Carlson said Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office deputies had earlier been alerted by a 3:27 a.m. call from the neighbor: “He called 911 reporting that somebody had come to his house and attacked him and that he had stabbed the individual. He said he believed that individual was his neighbor, Michael Peck,” Carlson told the jurors.

The State Police agent said police were able to follow a heavy blood trail back from the neighbor’s house to Peck’s home.

Later investigations showed that, the day before the killing, the two men had been involved in a heated argument, involving mutual threats, as they stood in their respective yards.

The dispute stemmed from a noise complaint the neighbor made about Peck’s dog, and Peck had been issued a citation by the Lovington Police Department “for a barking dog complaint,” Carlson said.

“Mr. Peck did not believe he should have received the citation and became rather upset,” Carlson added. “He basically blamed his neighbor for the cause of the dog’s barking and the reason why he got the citation.”

Carlson said the neighbor described being asleep when he was awaken in the middle of the night by the sound of something hitting his home. Hearing someone outside yelling, he told police he armed himself with a large kitchen knife before opening the front door.

“Upon opening the door, he told us he was then pulled out of his residence onto the ground and at that time he began to swing wildly or stab using the knife on Mr. Peck,” Carlson said.

Peck then staggered back home where he collapsed. Carlson said the neighbor had wounds from being dragged and other injuries which supported his version of events. And forensic evidence gathered at the scene also reflected the neighbor’s story about what happened.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Peck, who had been under the influence of alcohol, had suffered eight stab wounds to his abdomen, chest, head, back and arm.