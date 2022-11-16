Lovington man killed in dispute over barking dog, coroner's jury told

LOVINGTON — A coroner’s jury returned a verdict of homicidal death Wednesday in the case of Michael A. Peck, the Lovington man police say was stabbed to death by a neighbor in a dispute over a barking dog.

It’s not been decided yet whether the 52-year-old neighbor will face charges in the early morning Sept. 26 violence that took place in the neighbor’s front yard on South Logan Street in Lovington.

Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver sat in on the Macon County coroner’s inquest but did not speak or ask questions.

Commenting later, she said a charging decision must wait because the police investigation into the circumstances of the killing is not complete. “A determination will be made at the conclusion of the investigation,” Weaver told the Herald & Review.

Giving evidence at the inquest, State Police Special Agent Chad Carlson said Peck’s wife woke up on the morning of Sept. 26 to find her husband sitting slumped at the kitchen table, his body soaked in blood. He was later pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Carlson said Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office deputies had earlier been alerted by a 3:27 a.m. call from the neighbor: “He called 911 reporting that somebody had come to his house and attacked him and that he had stabbed the individual. He said he believed that individual was his neighbor, Michael Peck,” Carlson told the jurors.

The State Police agent said police were able to follow a heavy blood trail back from the neighbor’s house to Peck’s home.

Later investigations showed that, the day before the killing, the two men had been involved in a heated argument, involving mutual threats, as they stood in their respective yards.

The dispute stemmed from a noise complaint the neighbor made about Peck’s dog, and Peck had been issued a citation by the Lovington Police Department “for a barking dog complaint,” Carlson said.

“Mr. Peck did not believe he should have received the citation and became rather upset,” Carlson added. “He basically blamed his neighbor for the cause of the dog’s barking and the reason why he got the citation.”

Carlson said the neighbor described being asleep when he was awaken in the middle of the night by the sound of something hitting his home. Hearing someone outside yelling, he told police he armed himself with a large kitchen knife before opening the front door.

“Upon opening the door, he told us he was then pulled out of his residence onto the ground and at that time he began to swing wildly or stab using the knife on Mr. Peck,” Carlson said.

Peck then staggered back home where he collapsed. Carlson said the neighbor had wounds from being dragged and other injuries which supported his version of events. And forensic evidence gathered at the scene also reflected the neighbor’s story about what happened.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Peck, who had been under the influence of alcohol, had suffered eight stab wounds to his abdomen, chest, head, back and arm.

Speaking after the inquest, Peck’s heartbroken wife Jennifer Peck said she and her 13-year-old son have been left devastated by the death of their husband and father.

“He was a wonderful father, a wonderful husband, just the greatest person, and I miss him terribly,” said Jennifer Peck, who was married for 27 years. “He didn’t deserve to die the way he did and I would just like to see justice.”

A benefit for the family is now planned for April 29 in Lovington and work is underway to set up a non-profit organization to honor the memory of Peck, a keen hunter and fisherman. The non-profit will be called “Mike Peck Angler & Antler” and will work to teach fishing and hunting skills to children.