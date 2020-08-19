Lovington man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Moultrie County

×
LAKE CITY — A 52-year-old Lovington man died Wednesday after the motorcycle he was driving struck a car that pulled into his path, State Police said.
The crash happened at 12:52 p.m. at County Road 2400 N and County Road 400 E in Moultrie County. The victim was identified as Michael Castelli.
According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Dylan Tucker of Taylorville was southbound on County Road 400 E when he disobeyed a stop sign and entered the intersection. State Police say the westbound motorcycle driven by Castelli struck the driver’s side door of Tucker’s vehicle, causing him to be ejected.
Tucker, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.
Warrior Run honors veterans with motorcycle cruise
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-1.jpg
Tommy Mier,left, Curtis Suhl, center, and Aaron Eads, right, prepare to roll out for the Warrior Run on Saturday morning at Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, stopping at the Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-2.jpg
Cyclists pose for a photo opportunity with a Lakota and Blackhawk military helicopters on Saturday morning for the Warrior Run at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, stopping at the Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-3.jpg
The Macon County Honor Guard opens the Warrior Run on Saturday morning at Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, stopping at the Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-4.jpg
Cyclists pose for a photo opportunity with a Lakota and Blackhawk military helicopters on Saturday morning for the Warrior Run at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, stopping at the Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-5.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-6.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-7.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-8.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-9.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-10.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-11.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-12.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-Warrior-Run-071220-13.jpg
Cyclists from around central Illinois cruise during the Warrior Run on Saturday morning. The cycle cruise is in its fifth year and honors veterans, starting in Forsyth stopping at the U.S. Army Aviation Support Facility in Decatur, Lovington and Bement American Legions, the Dewitt Country Store and finally stopping in Argenta.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
