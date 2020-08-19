Lovington man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash in Moultrie County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE CITY — A 52-year-old Lovington man died Wednesday after the motorcycle he was driving struck a car that pulled into his path, State Police said.

The crash happened at 12:52 p.m. at County Road 2400 N and County Road 400 E in Moultrie County. The victim was identified as Michael Castelli.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Dylan Tucker of Taylorville was southbound on County Road 400 E when he disobeyed a stop sign and entered the intersection. State Police say the westbound motorcycle driven by Castelli struck the driver’s side door of Tucker’s vehicle, causing him to be ejected.

Tucker, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.

