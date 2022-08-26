MacArthur High School placed on soft lockdown Friday morning

DECATUR — MacArthur High School was placed on a soft lockdown on Friday morning following a fight involving six students.

Parents and guardians of MacArthur students were notified by robocall of the lockdown, which has since been lifted, said Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer for Decatur Public Schools.

Swarthout said during a soft lockdown, students do not switch classes, hall passes are not granted, no visitors allowed in the building during a soft lockdown.

Once the soft lockdown was lifted per administration, limited hall passes were provided for the remainder of the day, Swarthout said.

All students involved in the fight were released to their parents, Swarthout said.

An ambulance responded to the high school because pepper spray was used to break up the fight.