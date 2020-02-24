MacArthur High School students urged to combat distracted driving

DECATUR — State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, learned the dangers of texting and driving in a way she wished she hadn't.
"This is life and death and this affects entire families," Scherer said. "We can only hope that education is powerful and we can save one life through offering this. And maybe someone will think twice before they text and drive."
During a Monday presentation at MacArthur High School, Scherer told sophomores — many nearing the age to take driver's education and get a license — how her sister died three years ago after her idled car was struck from behind by a distracted driver and pushed under the rear of a truck.
The presentation, in partnership with AT&T's "It Can Wait" program, showed videos of family members that have shared the similar heartache of losing family members to a distracted driver.
Scherer's advice to the students was make a plan to stop yourself from distracted driving and stick to it.
"Unnecessary" tragedies like her sister's death are life-changing, yet so preventable, said Scherer, a former educator running unopposed in her party's primary next month.
Following the program, Ethan Badon, 15, who is nearing completion of his driver's education course, vowed to avoid the distraction of his cellphone while driving by downloading a safety app. The app automatically replies to texts saying he is currently driving and cannot get to the phone, eliminating the temptation of replying himself.
"The really gruesome story of the lady and her sister and brother that really stuck with me because of how personal it was," Badon said, describing one of the videos. "I can do my own part to not let it happen again."
Illinois banned texting and driving on Jan. 1, 2010, and talking on a cellphone while driving became illegal four years later.
Despite laws banning texting and driving, studies indicate a significant amount of the U.S. population still does it.
A 2015 study by the U.S. National Institutes of Health found that out of 1,211 surveyed drivers, nearly 60% admitted to using a cellphone to communicate at least once a month and that those ranging in age from 18 to 24 being more likely to do so.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately 9 people are killed and over 1,000 are injured per day in crashes involving a distracted driver.
In July, Gov. J.B. Pritzker increased penalties for texting-while-driving violations that led to crashes causing "great bodily harm, permanent disability or disfigurement." The measure gave the Illinois Secretary of State the authority to revoke or suspend the driver's license for a year and impose a minimum fine of $1,000.
Pritzker also signed legislation in 2019 that made all use of a handheld device while driving a moving violation. Any driver receiving three moving violations in a year is also subject to a license suspension.
Christopher Warwick, director of external affairs at AT&T, said anyone can pledge to stop distracted driving and encourage others to do the same by visiting itcanwait.com. AT&T's "It Can Wait" program traditionally is linked to spreading the word among young drivers, but Warwick said adult drivers can benefit from the message, too.
"The most important thing is we're starting with the kids because they are the future drivers and we're trying to develop good habits with them," Warwick said.
