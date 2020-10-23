Macon, Christian counties remain on state's COVID warning list

DECATUR — Macon and Christian counties are on the state’s coronavirus warning list for a second straight week, and are joined this week by some of their neighbors.

Those neighbors include Douglas, Fayette, Moultrie and Shelby counties.

In all, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced a list that included 51 of the state’s 102 counties.

A county is considered at the warning level when it exceeds at least two of the state’s metrics used to track the spread of coronavirus. Those metrics include new cases per 100,000 population, number of deaths, weekly positivity rate, test performs and various criteria related to hospital admissions and visits.

The news of Macon County’s spot on the warning list comes as it continues to report daily positive cases in the high double-digits. Prior to the state’s announcement, the Macon County Joint Crisis Communication Team had announced a 3:30 p.m. Friday news conference. The reason for the news conference wasn’t cited.

