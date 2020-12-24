Macon Co. adds 43 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday announced 43 new positive cases of COVID-19, keeping in step with the state’s improving numbers.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,803 positive cases and 155 deaths, the Macon County Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Illinois’ seven-day average for coronavirus deaths fell to 116 on Thursday, its lowest point since Dec. 2.The state recorded another 96 deaths on Christmas Eve, the third time in the past week that there have been fewer than 100 deaths reported in a day. The average number of fatalities per day was down 25% from the pandemic’s peak weekly average of 154 deaths during the week ending Dec. 11.

Thursday also marked the first time since early this month that the average number of daily deaths fell below the spring peak of 118, recorded in mid-May.

In all, Illinois has recorded 15,643 COVID-19 deaths since March.

State health officials also reported 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, the third straight day-over-day increase. But the number of test results reported in the previous 24 hours also was up significantly from the previous days, and the seven-day average of new cases, which officials monitor to smooth out day-to-day fluctuations, continues to decline.

