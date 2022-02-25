Macon Co. adds another COVID-related death

DECATUR — Macon County added another COVID-related death, health officials said Friday.

The death of the man in his 70s brings the county’s total to 319 since the start of the pandemic.

The Macon County Health Department also reported 10 new COVID cases and 12 residents hospitalized. None of the hospitalized residents were fully vaccinated.

The health department also announced Friday that, moving forward, it will be offering COVID-19 primary and booster doses on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. by walk-in or appointment.

To schedule an appointment during these hours, persons should email acyrulik@maconchd.org or leave a voicemail at 217-318-5135 and include their name, date of birth, phone number, and parent name if person is under 18.

A Macon County Health Department employee will call each person back to schedule an appointment.