Macon Co. Health Department hosting flu shot clinics

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced plans for three flu clinics and is currently scheduling office appointments.

Community flu clinics will be held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St., from 9 to 11 a.m., and at the Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 W. Elm St. in Argenta, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Another clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the Macon Community Building, 1039 S. Woodcock Road, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in hosting a community clinic at their business or community location can call (217) 423-6988 ext. 1124 to schedule.

Flu shots will also being offered, by appointment only, at the health department office. Appointments can be scheduled calling (217) 423-6988 ext. 1100.

