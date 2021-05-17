Macon Co. Pfizer vaccine clinic open to those 12 and up

DECATUR — Those ages 12 and up are eligible for a COVID vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, at the Macon County Health Department.

The Pfizer vaccine, which was recently approved for those as young as 12, will be administered from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made at https://bit.ly/2RkHTJI.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or someone with a signed Permission/Proxy Form.

Those who attend must be able to return on June 9 for a second dose.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.