Macon Co. reports 24 new COVID cases over the weekend

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 24 news cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed over the weekend.

In a news release, the Macon County Health Department said 10 new cases were reported Saturday, five new cases on Sunday and nine new cases on Monday.

To date, the county has reported 10,799 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of those10,211 have recovered, 381 are isolating, 11 are hospitalized and 196 have died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including six additional deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance.