Macon Co. reports 24 new COVID cases over the weekend
Don't be alarmed if you walk into your grocery store and notice a major change.A handful of retailers are allowing fully vaccinated customers to enter their stores without a mask.Places like Trader Joe's, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Publix and Starbucks won't require people to have one on while shopping.But the new, relaxed rules also depend on location. They apply to states without a state or local mask mandate.The companies announced the change after the CDC's new mask guidance was released.Many other retailers like Target, CVS and Walgreens said they are reevaluating their policies.

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 24 news cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed over the weekend.

In a news release, the Macon County Health Department said 10 new cases were reported Saturday, five new cases on Sunday and nine new cases on Monday.

To date, the county has reported 10,799 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of those10,211 have recovered, 381 are isolating, 11 are hospitalized and 196 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including six additional deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance.

The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out new guidelines Thursday that said people who are two weeks past their final coronavirus vaccine dose can safely resume most of their pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask.

Officials also noted that more than 64% of those 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

