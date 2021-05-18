Macon Co. reports another COVID death

DECATUR — A man in his 80s became the latest Macon County resident to die from complications related to COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Macon County Health Department also announced 15 newly confirmed positive cases. To date, 10,814 residents have tested positive and 197 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s release said 391 people are in isolation and eight are hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,368,709 cases, including 22,466 deaths.

