 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Macon Co. reports another COVID death
0 comments

Macon Co. reports another COVID death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

At least a dozen states have announced they will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some business owners say the extra money has made it harder to fill job openings. Here's what Gov. J.B. Pritzker said when asked about the situation at an unrelated news conference Monday.

DECATUR — A man in his 80s became the latest Macon County resident to die from complications related to COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Macon County Health Department also announced 15 newly confirmed positive cases. To date, 10,814 residents have tested positive and 197 have died since the pandemic began. The department’s release said 391 people are in isolation and eight are hospitalized.

COVID-19 Graphs

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,495 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,368,709 cases, including 22,466 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Farmers use ecology to improve profits

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Storm conditions on the north side of Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News