Macon, Coles counties combine for 101 coronavirus cases this week

DECATUR — Two area counties, Macon and Coles, have combined for 101 positive coronavirus cases during the past week.
The Macon County Health Department on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number reported this week to 50. Meanwhile, the Coles County Health Department reported a total of 15 new COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total since Sunday to 51.
Health officials across the region continue to encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves and prevent the spread of coronavirus by self monitoring for symptoms, maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible and washing hands routinely.
Moultrie County on Friday reported three new cases of coronavirus. The individuals were identified as ranging in age from their teens to their 30s and all are recovering at home in isolation.
Shelby County on Friday reported three new positive cases of coronavirus. They were identified as a 38-year-old female, 83-year-old female and a 27-year-old female. All individuals are currently isolated in their homes with mild symptoms, the health department said.
In Christian County, the health department reported a coronavirus outbreak Friday at a Taylorville assisted living facility.
According to a news release, a resident and employee at the Hickory Estates of Taylorville, 1091 E. 1500 North Road, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an outbreak at an assisted living facility is defined as two or more positive cases.
The testing of all employees and residents is taking place and local health and Hickory Estates officials are taking precautions to assure the safety of the residents, the news release stated.
The release also included a reminder of a mobile COVID-19 testing site that will be operating at the Christian County Fairgrounds, 1716 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, July 27, through Sunday, Aug. 2.
State officials reported the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 tests remained at 3.4% Friday after four days of increasing. The 1,532 new cases reported were among 44,330 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.5%.
Hospitalizations remained roughly level near their pandemic lows, with 1,471 COVID-19-positive patients in hospital beds, including 325 in intensive care unit beds and 115 on ventilators.
The state announced an additional 19 deaths, bringing the total casualties since the pandemic began to 7,385 among 168,457 confirmed cases. More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted.
Recognize anyone? Photos of the first day of school from the Herald & Review archives
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.