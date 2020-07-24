Macon, Coles counties combine for 101 coronavirus cases this week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two area counties, Macon and Coles, have combined for 101 positive coronavirus cases during the past week.

The Macon County Health Department on Friday announced 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number reported this week to 50. Meanwhile, the Coles County Health Department reported a total of 15 new COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total since Sunday to 51.

Health officials across the region continue to encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves and prevent the spread of coronavirus by self monitoring for symptoms, maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible and washing hands routinely.

Moultrie County on Friday reported three new cases of coronavirus. The individuals were identified as ranging in age from their teens to their 30s and all are recovering at home in isolation.