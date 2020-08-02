Macon, Coles counties combine for 72 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

DECATUR — Macon and Coles counties combined for 72 new positive cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
Macon County reported 24 new cases Sunday after reporting 15 on Saturday. Coles County reported a total of 33 during the same two-day period.
“Coles County is experiencing a high number of positive cases. We want to prevent Region 6 from going back to Phase 3," said Diana Stenger, health department administrator, of the state's phases for easing COVID-19-related public health restrictions. "Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus. Failure to follow these steps could easily move Coles County and Region 6 back to a Phase 3 status.”
Macon County also is part of Region 6, a geographic area of the state grouped together as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. The East-Central region also includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties.
On Friday, the state announced that Champaign County was among 13 in the state in danger of having to reimpose social and economic restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise. The states said each of those counties, which also included Sangamon, experienced outbreaks associated with business operations and other activities that pose higher risks for spreading the disease such as school graduation ceremonies, parties, social gatherings and people going to bars.
Shelby County on Sunday reported four new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 59.
To date, Macon County has reported a total of 475 positive cases. Of those, 264 have been released from home isolation and 181 are recovering at home. Six patients are in the hospital and 24 residents have died.
There were 1,467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 14 additional confirmed deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday.
The latest confirmed cases brings to 181,943 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths now total 7,517. The ages of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois range from younger than one-year to older than 100 years.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from July 26–August 1 is 3.9%, the health department reports.
According to the health department, laboratories report 38,945 tests for the virus have taken place in the past 24 hours, putting the number of tests in Illinois for COVID-19 at 2,778,000.
