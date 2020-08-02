Macon, Coles counties combine for 72 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon and Coles counties combined for 72 new positive cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

Macon County reported 24 new cases Sunday after reporting 15 on Saturday. Coles County reported a total of 33 during the same two-day period.

“Coles County is experiencing a high number of positive cases. We want to prevent Region 6 from going back to Phase 3," said Diana Stenger, health department administrator, of the state's phases for easing COVID-19-related public health restrictions. "Wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home when you are ill are known to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus. Failure to follow these steps could easily move Coles County and Region 6 back to a Phase 3 status.”

Macon County also is part of Region 6, a geographic area of the state grouped together as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. The East-Central region also includes Champaign, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties.