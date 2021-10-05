Macon Count reports 35 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,043 since the start of the pandemic.
Macon County also has a total of 242 deaths since the pandemic began and as of Tuesday, 22 residents were hospitalized.
A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.
The health department also announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held this week in Decatur.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:
- Richland Community College, 1 College Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.
- Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.
The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at two locations:
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.