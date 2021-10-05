 Skip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon Count reports 35 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks about the state's COVID mitigation measures, including its indoor mask mandate.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 15,043 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

Macon County also has a total of 242 deaths since the pandemic began and as of Tuesday, 22 residents were hospitalized.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department also announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held this week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

  • Richland Community College, 1 College Park, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose. 
The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be offered at two locations:

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

