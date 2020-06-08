You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 1 more case of COVID-19 confirmed; total 203
MACON COUNTY

Macon County: 1 more case of COVID-19 confirmed; total 203

Coronavirus testing

Simple Laboratories phlebotomists draw blood for coronavirus antibody testing and collect nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the lab's drive-thru testing site in Harwood Heights on May 1. 

 ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced one more confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 203. 

Twenty-two residents have died after testing positive for the virus. 

Here is more information about the cases: 

Download PDF Macon County June 8 Press Release

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19?

