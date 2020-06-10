You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed; county total 204
DECATUR — Macon County officials on Wednesday confirmed one more case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 204.  

Of those, 137 have been released from home isolation. None are hospitalized and 45 are recovering at home. Twenty-two residents have died. 

Here is more information about the cases:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

