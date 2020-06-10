Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed; county total 204

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Wednesday confirmed one more case of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 204.
Of those, 137 have been released from home isolation. None are hospitalized and 45 are recovering at home. Twenty-two residents have died.
Here is more information about the cases:
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
