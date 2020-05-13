You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday; total now 152
0 comments
top story

Macon County: 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday; total now 152

Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

DECATUR — Macon County officials said one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total to 152. 

Of those, 41 were released from home isolation. Five are hospitalized, 90 are in home isolation and 16 residents have died. 

The age demographic with the largest number of cases is people in their 30s. Roughly 67% of patients are women. About 60% of the patients are white and nearly 35% are black. 

Download PDF Joint Crisis Communication Team Press Release
16th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died

Coronavirus updates for Central Illinois on Wednesday

Coronavirus updates for Central Illinois on Wednesday

1 of 5

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News