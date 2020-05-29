You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; 99 released from isolation
DECATUR — Macon County officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 194. 

Of those, 99 people have been released from isolation. Five are hospitalized, 71 are recovering at home and 19 residents have died. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

