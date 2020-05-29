Macon County: 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed; 99 released from isolation

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 194.
Of those, 99 people have been released from isolation. Five are hospitalized, 71 are recovering at home and 19 residents have died.
Local business owners are preparing to reopen today under guidelines for Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan — and for many, it couldn't come soon enough.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.
