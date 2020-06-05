You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 21st resident with COVID-19 dies; no new confirmed cases
Coronavirus testing

Simple Laboratories phlebotomists draw blood for coronavirus antibody testing and collect nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the lab's drive-thru testing site in Harwood Heights on May 1. 

 ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP

DECATUR — A man in his 70s was the 21st resident of Macon County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday. 

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have been no newly confirmed cases of the virus. The county has had a total of 200 confirmed cases.

Of those, 131 have been released from isolation. There are no patients currently hospitalized, and 48 are recovering at home. 

Officials continue to stress social distancing, wearing face coverings and other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Here's more information about the cases:

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

