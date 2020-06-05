Macon County: 21st resident with COVID-19 dies; no new confirmed cases

DECATUR — A man in his 70s was the 21st resident of Macon County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have been no newly confirmed cases of the virus. The county has had a total of 200 confirmed cases.
Of those, 131 have been released from isolation. There are no patients currently hospitalized, and 48 are recovering at home.
Officials continue to stress social distancing, wearing face coverings and other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Here's more information about the cases:
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.
If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:
- DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
- HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
- Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
- SIU at (217) 872-3800
For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:
- Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
- HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
- HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
