Macon County: 3 new cases of COVID-19; total is now 164

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 164.

Of those, 54 have been released from home isolation. Three residents are in the hospital and 90 are recovering at home. Seventeen residents have died.

The age demographics with the largest number of cases are people in their 30s. Roughly 68% of patients are women. About 60% of the patients are white and over 35% are black.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

