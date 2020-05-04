Macon County: 3 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 125

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The county has 125 confirmed cases, including 13 deaths, according to a news release. Twenty-two residents have been released from isolation, meaning they have gone a number of days without showing symptoms. There are 79 residents recovering in isolation at home and 11 are hospitalized.

"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," said the Joint Crisis Communication Team in a statement. "This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible. Follow the precautionary measures – thorough and frequent hand washing; using a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings; self-monitoring your own health condition – at every opportunity."