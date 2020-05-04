You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County: 3 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 125
0 comments
featured

Macon County: 3 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 125

DECATUR — There have been three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County, officials from the Joint Crisis Communication Team said Monday.

The county has 125 confirmed cases, including 13 deaths, according to a news release. Twenty-two residents have been released from isolation, meaning they have gone a number of days without showing symptoms. There are 79 residents recovering in isolation at home and 11 are hospitalized. 

"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," said the Joint Crisis Communication Team in a statement. "This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible. Follow the precautionary measures – thorough and frequent hand washing; using a mask to cover your face in public and congregate settings; self-monitoring your own health condition – at every opportunity."

More information about the current cases is below: 

Download PDF Joint Crisis Communication Team May 4 Press Release
Listen now: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.

MONDAY UPDATES: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News