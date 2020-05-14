You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: 6 new COVID-19 cases; county total 158
Macon County Health Department

The Macon County Health Department is shown. 

DECATUR — Macon County officials announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 158. 

Of those, 51 were released from home isolation. Six residents are in the hospital and 85 are recovering at home. Sixteen residents have died. 

Download PDF Macon County May 14 Press Release

The age demographics with the largest number of cases are people in their 30s and people in their 50s. Roughly 68% of patients are women. About 60% of the patients are white and over 35% are black. 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Concerned about COVID-19?

