Macon County add 3 COVID-related deaths; all in their 40s

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Thursday reported three additional COVID-related deaths and 37 more positive cases of the virus.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,231 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Adrienne Newman.
Newman said the deaths of two men and one woman, all in their 40s, brings the county’s total deaths to 228 since the pandemic began.
The most recent statistics also show that 35 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.
Tate & Lyle is one of the city's most successful businesses and owner of perhaps its most recognizable landmark.
Since its construction in the 1920s as a water source for the city's growing industry, Lake Decatur has become a prime location for fishing, s…
