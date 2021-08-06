Macon County added 170 new COVID cases this week

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Health Department's weekly report shows 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,401 since the pandemic began.

So far, eight variants have been identified in Macon County. The Illinois Department of Public Health does not sequence every COVID-19 test for variants, so it is possible the number is higher than reported. Variants of concern create a higher likelihood of more serious symptoms and hospitalization, transmissibility, reduction of antibodies associated with previous infection or vaccination, and reduced effectiveness of treatments.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends people wear masks indoors in public, whether vaccinated or not. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If there is no access to water and soap, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol until soap and water is available. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when appropriate.

