 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County added 170 new COVID cases this week

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Health Department's weekly report shows 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,401 since the pandemic began.

The latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.

So far, eight variants have been identified in Macon County. The Illinois Department of Public Health does not sequence every COVID-19 test for variants, so it is possible the number is higher than reported. Variants of concern create a higher likelihood of more serious symptoms and hospitalization, transmissibility, reduction of antibodies associated with previous infection or vaccination, and reduced effectiveness of treatments.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Millikin University to host vaccine clinic

The Centers for Disease Control recommends people wear masks indoors in public, whether vaccinated or not. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. If there is no access to water and soap, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol until soap and water is available. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when appropriate.

5 things to know about COVID-19 misinformation 'super spreader' Dr. Joseph Mercola

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Apartment resident talks about escaping fire that killed five children in East St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News