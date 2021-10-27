Macon County adds 1 COVID death, 13 new cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 13 new positive cases of the virus on Wednesday.

This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,529 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Krystle Temple said the one death reported was a male in his 50s. This brings the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 246 since the pandemic began.

There are also 10 Macon County residents hospitalized since Tuesday, said Temple.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and death is released on Fridays.

The health department also announced Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Recommended for you…

The walk-in clinic is for first and second doses. If requesting a booster, an appointment must be made.

Patients 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Bring photo ID or insurance card if possible.

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.