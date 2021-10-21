Macon County adds 1 COVID death, 15 new cases

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 15 new positive cases of the virus on Thursday.

This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,427 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Adrienne Newman said the one death reported was a male in his 60s. This brings the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 245 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 10 Macon County residents hospitalized since Wednesday, said Newman.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 booster shots in Decatur.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between April 18 and April 24 or any time prior.

Boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situations that put them at high risk.

Recommended for you…

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.