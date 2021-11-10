 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 1 COVID death, 53 new cases

The Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace COVID-19 vaccination rule consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week.

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 53 new positive cases of the virus on Wednesday.

This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,529 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Krystle Temple said one previously reported case was determined to be from out of county and was transferred appropriately.

Temple said the one death reported was a female in her 70s. This brings the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 247 since the pandemic began.

There were 15 Macon County residents hospitalized on Wednesday, said Temple.

A more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The health department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots this week in Decatur.

Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be offered at the county health department, 1221 E. Condit St., on Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters will be available at the health department to individuals who received their second dose before May 10 and Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients who completed their single dose shot before Sept. 10.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk.

Appointments are required for the booster shots.

To schedule a vaccine appointment or a booster shot at the health department, individuals can go to https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/tbidr/

