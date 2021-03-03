 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 1 COVID-related death, 7 new cases
COVID | LOCAL

DECATUR — Health officials on Wednesday reported one COVID-related death in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said 182 COVID-related deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began. Additionally, seven newly confirmed cases reported Wednesday bring the county total to 9,565.

The statewide COVID-19 case positivity rate was 2.4% Wednesday for the fifth consecutive day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 2,104 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 44 additional deaths. To date, there have 20,626 deaths statewide and more than 1.1 million positive cases.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

