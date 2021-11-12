Macon County adds 1 COVID-related death; 72 new cases

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 72 new positive cases on Friday.

There were 41 cases reported on Thursday and 31 cases reported today, which brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Macon County to 15,988 since the start of the pandemic.

County health educator Emily O’Connell said the one death reported was a female in her 70s. This brings the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 248 since the pandemic began.

There were also 10 Macon County residents hospitalized on Friday, said O’Connell.

The health department and the Illinois Department of Public Health also announced Friday that there have been 495 variant COVID-19 cases in Macon County.

The most prevalent are the Delta variants with 248 cases. There also have been 143 cases of the Alpha variant, 87 cases of the Gamma variants, seven cases of the Epsilon variants, four cases of the Beta variant, three cases of the Mu variant, two cases of the B.1.2 variant and one case of the B.1 variant.

Of cases where gender is known, to date, 54.9 percent are female and 45.1 percent are male, with 43 cases left unknown; 74.4 percent are white, 21.6 percent are Black, less than one percent are Asian and 3.4 percent are a mix of other races.

Of the 248 deaths reported, 45.7 percent have been female, 54.3 percent male, 84.8 percent white and 14.3 percent Black.

Seventy-nine deaths were people in their 80s, 69 were in their 70s, 36 in their 90s, 31 in their 60s, 20 in their 50s and five or fewer in the other age groups. None of the deaths have been people younger than 30.

