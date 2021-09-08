Macon County adds 104 new COVID cases on Wednesday

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported 104 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,639 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Tempel.

The most recent statistics show there have been 219 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 28 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday. Demographic numbers are released only on Fridays.

County officials are continuing to encourage residents to take precautions — which include the wearing of masks — and to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the strain on local health care systems.

