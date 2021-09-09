 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 106 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said one man in his 50s with COVID-19 has died.

Health officials also announced 106 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the department’s Wednesday report.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,745 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Adrienne Newman.

The most recent statistics show there have been 220 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 32 residents were hospitalized with virus as of Thursday.

The health department is offering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week at the following times and locations:

  • Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to Richland Community College Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to MCHD Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission and proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian ahead of time. Forms are available on the health department's website. 

Individuals who are pregnant or nursing should not attend unless they have a doctor’s note or if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

