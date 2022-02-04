 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County adds 130 COVID cases

  • Updated
  • 0
Macon County Feb. 2 COVID

St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force co-leaders Dr. Clay Dunagan and Dr. Alexander Garza review the COVID-19 data, point out that nearly 750 people have died recently with COVID, and encourage mask wearing, vaccinations and social distancing.

DECATUR — Macon County added 130 new COVID cases, health officials announced Thursday.

Watch now: Decatur crews battle fire, extreme weather conditions

The county health department also reported that 47 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Of those, 20 are vaccinated and 27 are unvaccinated.

The number of COVID-related deaths remains at 307 residents.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Powerful storm slams into a dozen states

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News