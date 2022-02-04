Macon County adds 130 COVID cases

HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Macon County added 130 new COVID cases, health officials announced Thursday.
The county health department also reported that 47 residents with COVID are hospitalized. Of those, 20 are vaccinated and 27 are unvaccinated.
The number of COVID-related deaths remains at 307 residents.
Reader photos: How Central Illinois is weathering the snowstorm
Wilson
Wapella
Sylvester
Sunny
Snowy commute
Snow time
Snow love
Snow day
Snow day
Sledding fun
Shoveling
Raven
Raven
Playing outside
Outside time
Onyx
Onyx
Ollie
Odell
Oakley Alexander
Normal snow scene
Normal
Normal
Normal
Normal
Mount Zion
Mount Zion
Minonk
Maggie
Lunchtime
Luna
Khaleesi
Hungry squirrel
Heyworth
Gus and Oakley
Great Pyrenees
Gibson City
Flanagan
Downs
Downs
Decatur fox
Decatur
Decatur
Decatur
Decatur
Danvers
Danvers
Coyote
Cosmo
Clinton
CeCe
Cardinals
Cardinal
Cameo
Brrr
Boris
Bloomington
Bloomington
Bloomington
Athena
Archie
A surprise drift
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.