Macon County adds 14 new COVID cases

DECATUR — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Macon County increased by 14 on Wednesday.

The latest cases bring the county's total since the pandemic began to 10,923, Macon County health officials said.

Of those cases, 437 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 210 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 1,139 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 27 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths.

In addition, 66% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 49% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

