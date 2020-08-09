Macon County adds 15 cases of COVID

DECATUR — Macon County on Sunday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19.
The county has had 623 positive results for COVID, the Macon County Health Department said. A total of 331 people have been released from isolation.
The state department on Sunday also said 1,382 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. There also were seven deaths in Cook County and one in Pulaski County.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 2-8 is 4.1%
On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration filed an emergency rule to give local authorities more power to enforce the state mask mandate at schools, businesses and childcare facilities. After a reminder of the rule and a warning about a violation, authorities could ultimately fine a business or agency.
