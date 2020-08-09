You have permission to edit this article.
Macon County adds 15 cases of COVID
Macon County adds 15 cases of COVID

DECATUR — Macon County on Sunday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19.

The county has had 623 positive results for COVID, the Macon County Health Department said. A total of 331 people have been released from isolation. 

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, 19,463 have been tested.

More data here: 

The state department on Sunday also said 1,382 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. There also were seven deaths in Cook County and one in Pulaski County. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 2-8 is 4.1%

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration filed an emergency rule to give local authorities more power to enforce the state mask mandate at schools, businesses and childcare facilities. After a reminder of the rule and a warning about a violation, authorities could ultimately fine a business or agency.

More data is available here. 

