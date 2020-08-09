Macon County adds 15 cases of COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County on Sunday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19.

The county has had 623 positive results for COVID, the Macon County Health Department said. A total of 331 people have been released from isolation.

More data here:

The state department on Sunday also said 1,382 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease. There also were seven deaths in Cook County and one in Pulaski County.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 2-8 is 4.1%