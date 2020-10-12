Macon County adds 165 COVID-19 cases over weekend

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced 165 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday.

The Macon County Health Department reported 65 cases on Saturday, 66 cases on Sunday and 34 cases on Monday.

The Monday report brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started in March to 2,082. Of those, 1,134 people have been released from isolation, 890 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 48 have died.

The increase in Macon County comes at a time the positivity rate in Region 6, which includes several area counties in eastern Illinois, is inching upward.

As of Friday, the region as a whole was showing a test positivity rate of only 2%. But if Champaign County, which accounts for an average of more than 11,000 tests per day on the main campus of the University of Illinois, is taken out of the mix, the positivity rate for the rest of the region stood at 7.2%, less than one percentage point below the 8% threshold that can trigger enhanced mitigation measures.