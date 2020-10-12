Macon County adds 165 COVID-19 cases over weekend

DECATUR — Macon County health officials announced 165 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday.
The Macon County Health Department reported 65 cases on Saturday, 66 cases on Sunday and 34 cases on Monday.
The Monday report brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started in March to 2,082. Of those, 1,134 people have been released from isolation, 890 remain in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 48 have died.
The increase in Macon County comes at a time the positivity rate in Region 6, which includes several area counties in eastern Illinois, is inching upward.
As of Friday, the region as a whole was showing a test positivity rate of only 2%. But if Champaign County, which accounts for an average of more than 11,000 tests per day on the main campus of the University of Illinois, is taken out of the mix, the positivity rate for the rest of the region stood at 7.2%, less than one percentage point below the 8% threshold that can trigger enhanced mitigation measures.
One of the primary components of those increased mitigation measures would be enhanced restrictions on the operation of bars and restaurants and limitations on gathering sizes.
Shelby County, which is part of Region 6, reported on Monday that four more residents tested positive for COVID-19.
In Christian County, which isn’t part of the eastern Illinois region, announced an employee of the health department and a worker with the TLC Child Care Plus in Taylorville have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency on Monday said the facility at 1010 N. Webster St. will remain closed through Oct. 25 for additional disinfection to occur. Contact tracing is currently underway by the Christian County Health Department.
Health officials say the exposure will affect 52 students and 13 staff members and anyone who receives a voicemail from the health department is asked to call back as soon as possible. All affected by the positive case will be instructed on how to conduct a two-week quarantine.
Officials indicated much less concern of coronavirus transmission involving the case at the health department, stating any recent visitors, especially those following safety protocols, would not meet exposure guidelines.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 2,742 new positive coronavirus cases, including 13 additional confirmed deaths.
A man in his 80s from Douglas County and a man in his 70s from Fayette County were among those who died.
Currently, state health officials are reporting a total of 321,892 cases, including 8,997 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 5-11 is 4.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,579 specimens for a total of 6,355,261.
