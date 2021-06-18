Macon County adds 17 COVID cases Friday

MACON COUNTY — Macon County health officials announced 17 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Friday, June 18.

The total number of Macon County COVID-19 cases is now at 11,015, since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 72 are in home isolation, two are hospitalized and 206 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 928 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 65 additional deaths since reporting on Monday, June 14.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and over 53% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

