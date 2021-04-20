 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 19 COVID cases
COVID-19
DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday announced 19 new Macon County cases of COVID-19.

Macon County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday

To date, the Macon County Health Department has reported 10,271 positive cases. Of those, 358 remain in isolation, 17 are hospitalized and 186 have died.

Numbers released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday show the COVID-19 infection rate in the state is improving for the first time in weeks.

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday that the risk of transmitting COVID-19 through surfaces is low. Chief of the Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch Vincent Hill said while the risk is small, it is elevated on hard, indoor surfaces. Putting on a show … may be used to give people a [false] sense of security that they are being protected from the virus, CDC’s Vincent Hill, via phone briefing. Hill advised that cleaning should be focused on high-contact areas such as doorknobs and light switches. The CDC also added that while cleaning surfaces is a good practice, it is not the most important way to reduce risks

The department reported 2,587 new coronavirus cases from among 62,406 tests administered for a positivity rate of 3.8%. It is the first time the positivity rate has fallen below 4% since April 6.

“Things are looking up a little bit,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during an online question and answer session. “Just over the last three to four days, we’ve seen stabilization or just a little decline. … That’s exactly what we want to see.”

Hospitals across Illinois are still feeling the effects of the uptick of COVID-19 cases, according to public health officials. Victims of virus took up 2,288 beds statewide late Monday, the highest number of admissions since the first week of February.

The nine deaths reported Tuesday brings the number of Illinoisan killed by COVID-19 to 21,694. More than 1.3 million residents have tested positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

