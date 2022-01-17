Macon County adds 2,572 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

DECATUR — COVID-19 continued its rapid rise in Macon County with 2,572 new cases added in the past week, health officials said.
According to the Macon County Health Department, there were six additional COVID-related deaths, including a man in his 40s, two men and one woman in their 50s, one man in his 70s, and one woman in her 80s. That brings the total to 285 Macon County residents who have died since the start of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 53 Macon County residents remain hospitalized. Of those, 16 are vaccinated, 37 are unvaccinated.
Healthcare professionals continue to stress precautionary measures, including getting vaccinated.
The Macon County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the health department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.
Patients needing a first, second or booster shot of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson should contact the health department to schedule an appointment. Bring insurance card if possible.
To schedule an appointment, call 217-718-6205 or visit events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/oqdab/.
The increase in cases in recent weeks has prompted some Decatur schools to switch to remote learning. Three of the six schools — American Dreamer STEM Academy, Franklin Grove School and Parsons School — are scheduled to return to in-person learning Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The remaining schools and their planned return dates are:
- Dennis Lab School, both campuses, returning Friday, Jan. 21;
- William Harris Learning Academy, returning Monday, Jan. 24. The social/emotional development program will continue to meet in person.
- Baum is the sixth school in Decatur to revert to remote learning and will return in person on Jan. 25.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR