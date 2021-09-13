Macon County adds 2 COVID-19-related deaths

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Monday reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 267 more positive cases of the virus since Friday.

The health department, in a news release, said the deaths of the two women, one in her 30s and another in her 50s, bring the county’s total 222 since the pandemic began.

Officials said 103 positive cases were added on Saturday, 65 on Sunday and 99 on Monday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 14,083. A previously reported case has since been transferred to another county.

“Please do everything you can to prevent the spread of this virus and reduce the strain on our local health care system,” the news release stated. There are currently 32 Macon County residents hospitalized.