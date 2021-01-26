Macon County adds 2 more COVID deaths, 18 new positive cases

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents with COVID-19 have died, local health officials said.
In a news release Tuesday, the Macon County Health Department said the deaths of the women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s, brings the the county's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 171.
Officials also announced Tuesday that 18 more residents have tested positive. To date, there have been 9,109 positive cases. Of those, 8,119 have been released from isolation, 798 are in isolation and 21 are hospitalized.
The state’s seven-day rolling case positivity rate stood at 4.6% Tuesday, the 18th consecutive day that figure has dropped, and the lowest mark it has reached since Oct. 14.
The state reported 3,667 new and probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday out of 69,285 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
State officials reported 87 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 18,883 deaths.
Improving state numbers have led to Regions 8 and 9, which include DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the Chicago suburbs, being cleared to move to Tier 1.
Only Region 4 in the Metro East area on the Missouri border remained in stricter Tier 2 mitigations as of Tuesday, meaning indoor service is not allowed at bars or restaurants.
Illinois entered Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Monday, making the vaccine available to residents age 65 and older as well as frontline non-health care essential workers.
Macon County officials announced appointments can be made beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday for a vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29. Call (217) 718-6205.
The state announced Tuesday that it would be adding Hy-Vee pharmacies to its list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. The announcement brings the state’s current number of public vaccination sites to 278.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an estimated 3.2 million people are eligible to receive a vaccine under Phase 1B.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
