Macon County adds 2 more COVID deaths, 18 new positive cases

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents with COVID-19 have died, local health officials said.

In a news release Tuesday, the Macon County Health Department said the deaths of the women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s, brings the the county's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 171.

Officials also announced Tuesday that 18 more residents have tested positive. To date, there have been 9,109 positive cases. Of those, 8,119 have been released from isolation, 798 are in isolation and 21 are hospitalized.

The state’s seven-day rolling case positivity rate stood at 4.6% Tuesday, the 18th consecutive day that figure has dropped, and the lowest mark it has reached since Oct. 14.

The state reported 3,667 new and probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday out of 69,285 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

State officials reported 87 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 18,883 deaths.

Improving state numbers have led to Regions 8 and 9, which include DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in the Chicago suburbs, being cleared to move to Tier 1.

