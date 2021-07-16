Macon County adds 22 COVID cases, 1 death this week

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one death, a man in his 70s, from COVID-19 this week, along with 22 new cases of the virus.

That brings the total reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,091.

The health department is encouraging residents to get vaccinated and has announced two clinics to be held next week.

They are set for:

— Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Patients must return to the MCHD during regular business hours Aug. 11 to receive the second dose.

— Homework Hangout Club, Inc., 249 S. Webster St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 4:15 to 6 p.m. The walk-in Pfizer clinic is for those ages 12 and older. Patients must return to the Homework Hangout Club during regular business hours Aug. 11 to receive the second dose.

For more information on vaccination clinics, call 217-423-6988 or visit www.maconcountyhealth.org.

