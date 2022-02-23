 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

Macon County adds 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

COVID-19
Provded photo

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

One fully vaccinated person was hospitalized and 14 people who are not up to date on vaccinations were hospitalized.

Under Centers for Disease Control guidelines, "up to date" means the person has received all vaccine doses and a booster, if eligible. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

