Macon County adds 24 new COVID cases
DECATUR — An additional 24 Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

A news release from the Macon County Health Department said the new cases brought the county’s total to 7,942.

MCHD Graphic for Dec. 29

Of those, 6,690 have been released from isolation, 1,144 remain in isolation, 52 are hospitalized and 156 have died.

Those deaths ranged in age from one man in his 20s to persons older than 100.

Statewide, the rolling seven-day average case positivity rate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 was 7.4%. That is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Monday. The rolling seven-day case positivity rate has remained below 8% for 10 consecutive days.

At the end of Monday, there were 4,313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, an increase of 70 from the previous 24 hours.

State health officials also announced that more than 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use earlier this month.

The state is currently in the first phase of vaccinations, with workers in the health care field being the first to receive the vaccine. 

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

